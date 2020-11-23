India: Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Mittal calls current tariffs 'unsustainable'

Nov 23, 2020, 01.00 PM(IST)
Indian telecom Czar and chairman of Bharti Airtel Sunil Bharti Mittal, Has said that the telecom tariff hike is needed in India as current rates are unsustainable now. But market conditions will be seen before a call on tariff hike is taken.
