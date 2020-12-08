India: Bharat Biotech latest to seek emergency use authorisation

Dec 08, 2020, 10.40 AM(IST)
Indian Pharmaceuticals firm Bharat Biotech is seeking emergency authorisation of its Coronavirus vaccine 'Covaxin'. This comes after Pfizer & Serum institute producing AstraZeneca vaccine have applied for the emergency use authorisation from DGCI.
