India-Bangladesh ties: Muhammad Yunus sends 1,000 mangoes to Indian PM Modi

Professor Muhammad Yunus, the head of Bangladesh's interim government, has initiated 'mango diplomacy' with India, weeks after the Foreign Ministry said New Delhi was willing to discuss all issues with Dhaka in a "conducive" environment. A consignment containing 1,000 kilogrammes of the famous 'Haribhanga' mango variety has been sent by Dhaka as a goodwill gesture between the two neighbours.