In a bold and strategic move, India has launched airstrikes under Operation Sindoor, targeting multiple terror hideouts in Pakistan. This comes as a direct response to the deadly Pahalgam attack, aiming to prevent any further cross-border terrorism. The Indian Army's precision strikes reportedly eliminated key targets, including relatives of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar. PM Modi has briefed President Droupadi Murmu, and tensions between India and Pakistan continue to rise.