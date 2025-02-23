India and Pakistan set for high-stakes clash in Dubai
Cricket’s fiercest rivalry is back as India takes on Pakistan in a high-octane clash in Dubai. The two arch-rivals have a history of unforgettable battles, including Pakistan’s dominant 180-run win in the 2017 Champions Trophy final.
