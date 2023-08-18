India and Pak 76: Two nations, two contrasting journeys

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 08:15 PM IST
On Inside South Asia with Dasuni Athauda: -'Democracy, Demography, Diversity': 76 years of independent India -Pakistan at 76: Political turmoil in the country continues -Second anniversary of Taliban 2.0: Afghanistan pushed back into an abyss -North India Monsoon Horrors continue -Snake boat race - an iconic Kerala event

