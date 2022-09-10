LIVE TV
Videos
Gravitas
World
India
Entertainment
Sports
Science
Photos
Wion Community
Asia Cup 2022
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
IPL 2022
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai 2022
Global Summit Dubai 2021
Global Summit Dubai 2020
Global Summit Dubai 2019
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Videos
Gravitas
World
India
Entertainment
Sports
Science
Photos
Wion Community
Asia Cup 2022
Live TV
Queen Elizabeth II passes away
Queen Elizabeth II has passed away, says Buckingham Palace
Queen Elizabeth II leaves behind a legacy of grace, dignity and dedication
Queen's death marks end of an era: Life and times of Queen Elizabeth II in pictures
Operation London Bridge: From Queen Elizabeth II's funeral to new King's accession, what happens now?
Explainer: What lies ahead for King Charles III after Queen Elizabeth II's death
Who will inherit Queen Elizabeth II's private fortune?
Charles succeeds as England’s King immediately, calls Queen's death 'moment of greatest sadness'
Revisit some defining moments from Queen Elizabeth II's historic tours to India
King Charles III to address UK on Friday
India and China start disengagement at Gogra-Hot Springs at LAC
Published: Sep 10, 2022, 01:00 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
On September 8 at around 8:30 AM, India and China started disengagement at the Gogra-Hot Springs in the union territory of Ladakh. In a joint statement India and China have stated that their troops have begun the process of disengagement.
Read in App