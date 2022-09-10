India and China start disengagement at Gogra-Hot Springs at LAC

Published: Sep 10, 2022, 01:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
On September 8 at around 8:30 AM, India and China started disengagement at the Gogra-Hot Springs in the union territory of Ladakh. In a joint statement India and China have stated that their troops have begun the process of disengagement.
