India: A truly 'bright spot' in world economy | Business News

India's economy beat expectations to grow at 6.1 percent between January and March 2023. That's not all the government now estimates that the economy grew at 7.2 percent between April 2022 and March of 2023. The financial year 23 data will be music to the years of India's policymakers who have been promoting India as a bright spot in an otherwise gloomy economy. The latest data released by India's Statistics Ministry beat the estimates made by India's Central Bank The Reserve Bank of India which had predicted 5.1 percent growth in the first three months of 2023.