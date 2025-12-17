LOGIN
Dec 17, 2025
India: 58 Lakh Voters Deleted from West Bengal's Draft Electoral Roll
Over 58 lakh pre-existing voters have been deleted from the draft list for 2026, due to death, relocation, duplication, missing, and other reasons.

