India: 16 schoolkids and teachers out on picnic drown as boat capsizes

At least 16 people including schoolchildren died when a boat capsized in a lake in Indian state of Gujarat on Thursday (January 18). The tragedy took place at Vadodara city's Harni Motnath Lake. It is feared that the death toll may rise. The incident has shaken the state authorities who rushed personnel for rescue. Gujarat State Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has taken serious note of the tragedy and expressed condolences. Watch to know more!