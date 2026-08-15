/Independence special: Delhi’s iconic eateries, historic sites & Tiger country

This Independence Day, Wings celebrates India through food, history, festivals and wildlife. What does Delhi taste like when you travel back more than a century? We visit five iconic establishments that were serving customers long before India gained independence. Step inside Wenger’s in Connaught Place, dating back to 1926; experience the famous parathas of Old Delhi; visit Kwality, which opened in 1940; cool down at Kuremal Mohan Lal Kulfi Wale, whose story dates to 1908; and sample the flavours of Shyam Sweets, established in 1910. From cakes and kulfi to parathas and classic restaurant fare, these establishments offer a delicious connection to Delhi’s past. This Independence Day, visit the places where Indian history was made. We travel to the Red Fort in New Delhi, Gandhi Smriti, Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar and the Partition Museum to understand the people and events that shaped modern India. The celebrations continue beyond Independence Day. We look ahead to some of India’s biggest upcoming festivals, including Onam, Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi, and the destinations where travellers can experience them. India is home to the majority of the world’s wild tigers, making its reserves some of the most important wildlife destinations on Earth. Following a new government report highlighting India’s tiger conservation efforts, we journey through Ranthambore National Park, Satpura Tiger Reserve and Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve, exploring how conservation and responsible tourism can help protect the country's most famous big cat.