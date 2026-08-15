/Independence Day discount war: Are brands sacrificing profits for sales?

Published: Aug 15, 2026, 12:46 IST | Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 12:46 IST
As Independence Day sales sweep across India, retailers are locked in an intense discount war. From fashion and electronics to home appliances, brands are offering deep price cuts to attract shoppers. But there’s a catch: a 20% discount often requires around 50% more sales just to maintain profits. So why are companies still betting big on discounts? The answer lies in clearing inventory, boosting cash flow and winning market share in an increasingly competitive retail landscape.