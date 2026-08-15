/Independence Day 2026: First-time rendition of 'Vande Mataram' at Red Fort

On India's 80th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to outline India's roadmap towards Viksit Bharat@2047, with a focus on the country's development, growth and long-term vision as India approaches the centenary of independence. PM Modi called for a collective effort to build a Viksit Bharat by India’s 100th Independence Day. He highlighted the vision of a stronger, developed and self-reliant India, urging citizens to contribute to the nation’s progress and help shape its future.