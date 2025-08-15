LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Independence Day 2025: PM Rolls Out Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana on The Occasion of 79th I-Day

Independence Day 2025: PM Rolls Out Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana on The Occasion of 79th I-Day

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 15, 2025, 15:44 IST | Updated: Aug 15, 2025, 15:44 IST
Independence Day 2025: PM Rolls Out Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana on The Occasion of 79th I-Day
Delivering his address to the nation on the 79th Independence Day, PM Modi said the "Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana" will come into effect immediately.

Trending Topics

trending videos