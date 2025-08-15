LOGIN
Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Delivers Record 103-Minute Speech

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 15, 2025, 17:59 IST | Updated: Aug 15, 2025, 17:59 IST
On Friday, August 15, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi set a new record by delivering the longest Independence Day speech ever- 103 minutes—surpassing his own previous record of 98 minutes in 2024.

