World Cup
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
World Cup
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Ind vs Aus Final - World Cup 2023: Australians are world champions again
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 19, 2023, 10:40 PM IST
The India vs Australia final match of the ICC World Cup 2023 is taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. As of the final update, Australia won against India.
trending now
Israel-Palestine war: Talks underway for hostage deal: Report
India: Day 8 of rescue operations| New heavy drill flown into tunnel site
Tech companies take legal route to avoid paying fines
Ind vs Aus Final - World Cup 2023: Head leads Aussie charge versus India
Annual international hot air balloon festival
recommended videos
Israel-Palestine War | Who will manage the ruins of Gaza after the war stops?
US mulls sanctions on violent Israeli settlers
Ind vs Aus World Cup final | Bollywood royalty at the World Cup final
Ind vs Aus Final - World Cup 2023: Australia lost 3 early wickets
Israel-Hamas War | Fighting in Gaza continues, over 12,600 killed
recommended videos
Israel-Palestine War | Who will manage the ruins of Gaza after the war stops?
US mulls sanctions on violent Israeli settlers
Ind vs Aus World Cup final | Bollywood royalty at the World Cup final
Ind vs Aus Final - World Cup 2023: Australia lost 3 early wickets