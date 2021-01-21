Inauguration 2021: Prayers, speeches, performances and American flags | U.S' new Commander-In-Chief

Jan 21, 2021, 09.20 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Joe Biden, the 46th president and first lady, drove the White House with American flags through a military cordon, the first duet for the main entrance under the North Portico on Wednesday.
