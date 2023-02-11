In Delhi, EU Special Envoy says, Afghanistan situation will only get worse

Putting a bleak picture of Afghanistan, European Union's special envoy Tomas Niklasson has said that "situation will only get worse" in the country even as he called on "Taliban to think carefully about the consequences their decision is having on the people of Afghanistan". His comments come even as reports emerged of foreign embassies in Kabul removing its diplomats from the country amid security concerns. Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal in Delhi, Niklasson explained, "already harbor quite a number of Jihadis or militant organizations. That is also clear from my conversations here in India, that remains the primary concern of India and many of its Neighbours". He acknowledged India's positive impact on the country over the decades and the strong links between the two nations. The also spoke on going Taliban-Islamabad issues over terror attacks in Pakistan, role of Russia, China etc.