In Delhi, Austrian Foreign Minister Schallenberg says Putin "Miscalculated" his invasion of Ukraine

Austrian foreign minister Alexander Schallenberg who is on India visit has said that Russian President Putin "miscalculated" his invasion of Ukraine and " thought Ukrainians won't put up a fight, and he thought west won't react strongly". The Austrian FM met External Affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar on Sunday and he is the first European Foreign minister to visit Delhi since the Russian invasion started on 24th February. Speaking to our Principal Diplomatic Sidhant Sibal, FM Schallenberg on Austrian Model of neutrality for Ukraine said, " this is something Ukrainians themselves have to decide and we have to respect their own decision". There were reports of Kremlin proposing an Austria, Sweden model for Ukraine. Asked on French President Macron proposing EU army, FM said, " Austria by constitution is neutral country we could not prevent such a development but might not be part of EU army at the end because that is core issue of being neutral". During Delhi visit the foreign minister is accompanied by a large business delegation.