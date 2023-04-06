In China, Saudi & Iran foreign ministers discuss reopening embassies and consulates | Details

The Foreign Ministers of Iran & Saudi met in Beijing, paving the way for normalised ties under a surprise china-brokered deal. last month, Tehran & Riyadh agreed to re-establish relations after years of hostility. The absence of ties between the two nations threatened stability & security in the region & helped fuel conflicts in West Asia, from Yemen to Syria. Saudi Arabia cut ties with Iran in 2016. Back then, its embassy in Tehran was stormed during a dispute over Riyadh's execution of a Shi'ite Muslim cleric.