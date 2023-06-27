In an audio clip, Trump says he has 'highly confidential' document
An audio recording of former US president Donald Trump flaunting about keeping possession of secret military documents, but cannot de-classify now that he has left the office. The recording was reportedly made on July 21, 2021, at Trump's Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club. This recording was previously reported and quoted in the Justice Department's 37-count indictment related to Trump's handling of classified documents after leaving office.