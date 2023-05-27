Imran Khan's mental stability is questionable, says Pakistan health minister citing medical reports

Alcoholic & drug abuser- these are the latest tags that have been put on former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan. This is as per the results of the medical test that the P-T-I chairman underwent at a hospital in Islamabad following his arrest on the ninth of May 9. Referring to the report, the health minister also said a 5-member panel of senior doctors is saying Imran's mental stability is questionable. He added that whatever khan is doing can only be done by an agent or a madman.