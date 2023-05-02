Imran Khan's court appearance as coalition members & PTI meet to discuss elections

Members of the ruling coalition & Imran Khan's party are set to meet again today, in a bid to reach consensus on election timeline. Khan's party is determined to press for polls in the provincial legislatures. However, the government maintains its stance on simultaneous elections across the country. Amid an impasse over polls in Punjab, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz has asserted that the supreme court will have to accept parliament’s decision. Meanwhile, Imran Khan will be present in the Lahore court today. The former prime minister wishes 121 FIRs against him to be clubbed & heard at once. Khan's party, Pakistan's Tehreek-e-Insaf, says the government is misusing the legal system to prevent him from running in the elections. The PTI Chairman has claimed that more than 100 cases have been filed against him on numerous occasions.