Imran Khan's Cipher case hearing: Pakistan's Law Ministry allows special court hearing

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 02:50 PM IST
The cipher case hearing against former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was held at a special court inside Attock jail. Imran Khan's judicial remand in the cipher case has been extended by 14 days. The special court at the jail was set up under the Official Secret Act. The judge said that the next hearing would be held on the 13th of September.

