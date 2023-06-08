Imran Khan to blame for lawyer's murder? Former Pak leader becoming increasingly isolated | Details
Today marks another hectic day for the former Pakistan Prime Minister, fighting legal battles in Islamabad. In fresh woes, the cricketer-turned-politician has been formally named in lawyer murder case. As simultaneous confrontations play out between Khan and the Army Chief, and the government and the judiciary, the former leader is becoming increasingly isolated. Analysts say Pakistani authorities are seeking to destroy Imran Khan's support ahead of elections.