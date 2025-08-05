Imran Khan’s Party To Hold Protests On Second Anniversary Of His Arrest

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and supporters of Imran Khan on Sunday (Aug 3) staged a protest in New York’s Times Square, calling for Khan’s release. Addressing protests, Former deputy speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri said that millions of Pakistanis are leaving the country as no one wants to live in an open prison. Pakistani-Americans also took part in rallies in the streets of Chicago. Meanwhile, nationwide demonstrations in Pakistan are also scheduled to be held on August 5.