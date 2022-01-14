Imran Khan govt to pass a new mini budget, opposition lashes says it isn't people-friendly

Jan 14, 2022, 01:00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The Imran Khan government has finalized the preparations to pass a new budget amid massive criticism from the opposition in the country. Islamabad is now seeking to hike widespread taxes in various sectors, this is to fulfill the demands of the IMF.
