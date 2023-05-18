Imran Khan calls Pakistan a 'banana republic' as govt cracks down on protests

Not for the first time has Pakistan been convulsed by a paroxysm of protests, that has brought the country to a complete standstill. Pakistan's history is replete with episodes of political violence. Of leaders being assassinated even when they are in office. Of leaders facing a political witch hunt once they have been shunted out of office. When Imran khan eventually secured bail, he dubbed his country had been reduced to a banana republic. But the larger question is this: In this entire fiasco, the Pakistani army which has been caught on the wrong foot has been exposed as trying to bring about the political downfall of a popular leader. So how does the Pakistani army now dig itself out of the hole, it has jumped into? Mohammed Saleh gets you the details