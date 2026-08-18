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Impersonator convinces UK PM he is speaking to Susie Wiles

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 21:46 IST | Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 21:46 IST
UK PM Andy Burnham exchanged messages with a person posing as Trump’s chief of staff, Susie Wiles. The contact was reportedly brief and flagged to authorities after Burnham became suspicious.

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