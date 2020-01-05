Impact on India as US-Iran tension escalates

Iran's top military general Qasem Soleimani's killing has sent shockwaves across the world. Diplomatic channels in almost every nation are watching the developments closely. The Indian government as well has found itself in a tough spot. The immediate fallout before PM Modi and his policy advisers will be managing the spike in global oil prices. But looking at India's history with Iran and the current relations with the United States the political dynamics become interesting. #WION #Iran #QasemSoleimani #Soleimani