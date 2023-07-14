IMF's cautionary outlook: Inflation peaks & risks emerge

The international monetary fund's report reveals a nuanced picture, with both encouraging and concerning developments. Manufacturing in G20 economies is grappling with weakness, while global trade continues to face challenges. On the bright side, the demand for services is robust, especially in areas where tourism is making a comeback. The IMF maintains its April 2023 global GDP growth forecast at 2.8%, with risks leaning mostly toward the downside. Concerns include the potential escalation of Russia's war in Ukraine, persistent inflation, and the possibility of financial sector stress that could disrupt markets.