IMF urges tightening measures as Pakistan's economy falters
The International Monetary Fund(IMF) has released a staff report about Pakistan's poor handling of the economy and its inability to maintain steady operations. The IMF reports also uncover the conditions tied to a $3 bn standby arrangement package provided to Pakistan with risk to program implementation exceptionally high, policy slippage, and delays in external financing disbursement. This could jeopardise the country's macro-financial stability and debt sustainability.