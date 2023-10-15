IMF urges more reforms in India

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 11:30 AM IST
A top international monetary fund official has given a thumbs up to India's economic growth story. Krishna Srinivasan, director of the Asia and Pacific department at the IMF, said India's macroeconomic environment is pretty sound. But he also added that India needs to do further structural reforms to exploit its ‘significant’ potential for higher growth.

