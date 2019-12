At a time when India's economy is suffering from an acute slowdown, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has issued a warning and said the current downturn can only be reversed through "urgent" policy actions. IMF in its annual review said declining consumption and investment accompanied by falling tax revenue have arrested India's GDP growth, which was one of the fastest in the world just a year ago. #IndiaGDP #IMF #India #IndiaGDPGrowth