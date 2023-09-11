IMF director hails India's lunar mission budget at G20 Summit

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 11:20 AM IST
India's Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission has garnered global acclaim at the G20 summit. IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva praised India's space prowess, noting it achieved this feat with a budget less than that of the movie 'Interstellar.'

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos