IMF chief backs Bulgaria's Euro zone integration plan

Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the international monetary fund, said her homeland, Bulgaria, was destined to enter the Eurozone despite political deadlock over the past three years... That deadlock has hampered the nation’s bid to join Europe’s single currency. Bulgaria, along with Croatia, joined the Euro-area’s waiting room, known as ERM-2, in 2020. But unlike Croatia, which adopted the Euro in January, Bulgaria, in recent years, has been plagued by political upheaval.