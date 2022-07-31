IMF agreement has been rescheduled for September, says Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe

Published: Jul 31, 2022, 01:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Saturday that an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has been pushed back to September due to the unrest over the weeks.
