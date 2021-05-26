IMD: Cyclone Yaas likely to turn into a 'very severe cyclonic storm'

May 26, 2021, 12:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Cyclone Yaas is close to the east coast of the country, a few days after the deadly cyclone Tauktae collided with the west coast. The IMD said that "Yaas" is likely to turn into a 'very severe cyclonic storm' (VSCS) by Tuesday evening.
