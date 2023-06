Ilkay Gündogan will sign for Barcelona on a free transfer, ending Manchester City’s hopes of keeping the influential midfielder. The 32‑year‑old, who was captain and a pivotal figure in City’s treble‑winning side – scoring twice in the FA Cup final – has agreed a two-year deal with Barça, with an option for a further year. Gündogan’s contract at City was due to expire at the end of the month.