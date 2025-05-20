LOGIN
Ravi Tiwari
Written By Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 20, 2025, 09:34 IST | Updated: May 20, 2025, 09:34 IST
If US Can Extradite Tahawwur, Pakistan Can Also Give Us Hafiz Saeed, Lakhvi: Indian Envoy
Videos May 20, 2025, 09:34 IST

If US Can Extradite Tahawwur, Pakistan Can Also Give Us Hafiz Saeed, Lakhvi: Indian Envoy

There was no 'nuclear signalling' by Islamabad during the military conflict with Pakistan earlier this month, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri clarified. Watch to know more!

