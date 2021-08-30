If Afghans and women want to go out it is up to them to decide: Ex-Afghan PM, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar

Aug 30, 2021, 02:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Listen in to ex-Afghan PM, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar speak on the situation of women in Afghanistan as a result of the rule of the Taliban.
