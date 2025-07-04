Published: Jul 04, 2025, 22:45 IST | Updated: Jul 04, 2025, 22:45 IST
Jul 04, 2025, 22:45 IST
Ice War: Trump vs Russia, Cold War Returns
The Arctic has erupted into a global power race. Russia sends bombers and nuclear subs. NATO launches war drills. China lurks with 'scientific' stations. Now, Donald Trump unleashes a $9 billion Arctic plan to dominate the top of the world. This isn’t about ice, it's about war, oil, and power. Dive into the explosive truth behind the new Cold War frontier.