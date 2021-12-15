Ice shelf of Thwaites Glacier in danger, responsible for 4% of global sea-level rise

Dec 15, 2021, 11:15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
According to scientists, Antarctica's Thwaites Glacier, commonly referred to as the "doomsday glacier" could shatter within the next five years. The collapse of the glacier will have a devastating impact on global sea levels.
Read in App