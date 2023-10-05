ICC World Cup 2023: The Five Bowlers who will own the 2023 ODI World Cup
The bowlers have their task cut out at the ICC World Cup. Batters are expected to feast on tailor-made conditions and the fielding restrictions are always a challenge in 50-over Cricket. The best bowlers in the world have relished the challenge in the past and some of Cricket's best bowlers have delivered big hauls in past editions of the World Cup. So will the pacers be smiling at the end of the tournament or will the conditions in India favour the spinners? 1996 World Cup-winning coach Dav Whatmore is WION's Cricket pundit and he has backed left-arm pacers to have a ball.