ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan face Sri Lanka in Hyderabad on Tuesday

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 02:00 PM IST
In the eighth and last ODI of the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023, Pakistan plays Sri Lanka on Tuesday in Hyderabad. The team captained by Babar Azam started the campaign off well, defeating Netherlands by 81 runs in their first match. With three wickets taken by Haris Rauf, Pakistan knocked out the Netherlands for 205 in 41 overs while defending a goal of 287 runs. Hassan Ali, meantime, was dismissed twice.

