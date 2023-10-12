ICC World Cup 2023: India warm-up for Pakistan clash in style

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 01:00 PM IST
Rohit Sharma smashed 131 off just 84 balls to guide India to victory against Afghanistan. The Indian captain became the first man in history to score 7 ODI World Cup centuries. Are India now firm favourites to win the World Cup?

