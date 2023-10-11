ICC World Cup 2023: India face Afghanistan in their next game

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 01:30 PM IST
Host India take on Afghanistan on Wednesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi looking to make it two wins in two matches at the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup. 1996 World Cup winning coach and WION's Cricket expert Dav Whatmore breaks down the key battles that could decide the clash.

