ICC World Cup 2023: India aims for 3rd 50-over world title; Will India end their ICC drought? | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 07:50 PM IST
We are all counting down to the ICC World Cup, the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup, which will be hosted by India, will begin on October 5 and conclude on November 19.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos