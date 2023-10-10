ICC World Cup 2023: Ground report from the Arun Jaitley Stadium

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 09:20 PM IST
Hosts India will continue their quest for the world cup title as they take on Afghanistan in their second match of the tournament in New Delhi. WION Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo tells us what to expect from the pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, which saw a run-fest in the match between South Africa and Sri Lanka.

