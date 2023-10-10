ICC World Cup 2023: Five-star Santner leads New Zealand to victory

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 09:15 AM IST
New Zealand have made it two wins out of two at the World Cup with a comprehensive 99-run victory over the Netherlands in Hyderabad. Mitchell Santner starred with an all-round display, scoring an unbeaten 36 off 17 balls and then taking the first five-wicket haul of the tournament.

